Two local drivers were Saturday (Aug. 8) winners at the Atlanta Dragway.
Jefferson’s Steve Wagner recorded a victory in the Pro division, while Commerce’s Scott Reynolds was a winner in the Sportsman class.
Wagner scored his first win in his 1971 Duster, built by his late brother, by defeating Carnesville’s Ed Valley and his 1968 Dart in the Pro division finals.
Meanwhile, Reynolds, in his 2002 Camaro, recorded his first win of the season, beating Doug Frazier and his 2019 Challenger in the Sportsman division finals.
In youth racing, Winder’s Corey Reed, 9, won in 5-9-year-old Junior Dragster competition, defeating Social Circle’s Kristen Goddard in the finals to claim his fifth victory of the season at Atlanta Dragway.
Other area racers competing at Atlanta Dragway Aug. 8 were:
•Shawn Wilson, Homer, runner-up, 10-12-year-old Junior Dragster.
•Cannon Stiles, Winder, runner-up, 13-17-year-old Junior Dragster.
•Randy Barnett, Colbert, 2005 Suzuki, semifinals, Motorcycle divison.
•Kileigh Carter, Homer, semifinals, 13-17-year-old Junior Dragster.
•Emma Lynn Edwards, Maysville, semifinals, 5-9-year-old Junior Dragster.
•Malachi Edwadrs, Maysville, semifinals, 10-12-year-old Junior Dragster.
•Toni Holliman, Comer, 1955 Chevy, semifinals, Pro division.
