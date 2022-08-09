As we begin, I could easily justify adding a dateline to this piece since
my mind’s eye has such a grasp of what Pebble Beach is, that I can vividly
recall all that is great about the landscape in that jewel of a golf course at
Carmel by-the-sea.
I can hear the seagulls squawking as they dip and dive aimlessly in
the wind at one of the truly garden spots on earth. Those who have spent
time there would likely agree that the creator may have had Pebble Beach
in mind when creating the Garden of Eden.
If you have even the most casual interest in golf, you surely know all
the superlatives that have come Pebble’s way. “The greatest meeting of
land and water in the world.” That is attributed to golf writer, “Herbert
Warren Wind.”
Esteemed British golf writer, Pat Ward-Thomas said that of all the U.
S. courses. “…none has a more noble setting than Pebble Beach. Its very
name is symbolic of rare and varied challenge against a background of
majestic beauty.”
Jack Nicklaus, who won at Pebble as an amateur in 1961, also won
the U. S. Open there in 1972, the only golfer to hold that distinction at a
course he has been infatuated with since his first trip there. “If I had only
one more round of golf to play, I would choose to play it at Pebble Beach,”
Jack has said. “I’ve loved this golf course from the first time I saw it, at the
1961 Amateur. I can’t imagine anyone ever creating a finer all-around test
of golf in a more sensational setting.”
However, Pebble Beach was a nightmare for Nicklaus at the 1976
Crosby when he, after a 37 on the first nine holes, in the final round, posted
a forgettable 45 to shoot an unimaginable 82.
He then flew to Tokyo and was greeted by a phalanx of writers and
broadcasters who shouted, “Mr. Nickraus, Mr. Nickraus, how you shoot
82?” Bob Hope said that “Pebble is Alcatraz with grass.”
Most would likely say the layout is heaven on earth, no matter your
score. Just to walk Pebble Beach, like the Augusta National, is the most
rewarding and inspirational outdoor experience there is.
The restaurants in Carmel, one with a Georgia connection, “The La
Balena” (Anna Bartolini is from Georgia and her husband, Emanuele, from
Florence, Italy), get the highest reviews. The settings all receive highmarks, and nobody ever admits to having a bad meal at these cozy establishments.
What brought about these mid-summer reflections was a phone
conversation with former Bulldog quarterback, Fran Tarkenton, who spends
ten days in Carmel each summer, choosing this time of the year when it is
not so crowded there and the weather in Atlanta warrants getting away.
While the Hall of Famer (one of the few to be elected to both the
college and NFL Halls) does not have an established handicap, he is a very
proficient player.
He has had five holes in one in his golfing life and earlier this week,
made an ace on the par 3 fifth hole at Pebble Beach. He was playing the
white tees and had a distance of about 130 yards. “I hit a 9-iron on the
green, left of the hole. It rolled to the right about five yards and went right
into the cup,” he said.
“No. 10,” as I call him, has the distinction of having also aced the par
3 16 th hole at Augusta, giving him impressive bookends with his hole-in-one
collection.
Here is what golf course architect, Robert Trent Jones, Jr. has to say
about the fifth hole at Pebble Beach: “The first four holes set the stage for the curious uphill par 3, 170 yard fifth, which completes the opening sequence of holes. This narrow hole seems out of place. When Sam Morse acquired this property, a subdivision of 80-foot lots had been recorded; he immediately bought them up. He could not obtain, however, the grand ocean-front property, owned by the Beatty family, where he had wanted to design a downhill seaside par-3. To this day, the property has squeezed the middle-iron shot with its walled boundary.”
Tarkenton finished the day with a 75, not bad for a casual golfer who
was introduced to the game at a course in Oconee County by the name of
Green Hills Country Club.
