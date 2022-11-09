Cheers from the crowd roar as the community rallies around the team, no matter what their performance during the game. Laughs erupt on the bus rides to away games as the team forges relationships off the court. Shoes squeak on the gym floor with every practice run as the teammates push each other to be their best in every game, in every circumstance.

That is what Coach Steven Shedd envisions for the Lady Leopards Basketball team going into the 2022-2023 season as they prepare for their first game in less than a week.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.