Cheers from the crowd roar as the community rallies around the team, no matter what their performance during the game. Laughs erupt on the bus rides to away games as the team forges relationships off the court. Shoes squeak on the gym floor with every practice run as the teammates push each other to be their best in every game, in every circumstance.
That is what Coach Steven Shedd envisions for the Lady Leopards Basketball team going into the 2022-2023 season as they prepare for their first game in less than a week.
Shedd has been coaching girls basketball at Banks County High School for seven years, but his basketball coaching experience extends much beyond that time. He is joined by assistant coaches Tony Bowen, Amanda Grier, and Natasha Savage, and they are all determined to see the girls reach new levels of success while also creating lifelong friendships.
The Lady Leopards secured fourth place in the region last year, propelling them on to the state tournament. They took the first round with a win against Pace Academy, but lost in the Sweet Sixteen tournament against Josey. Now, the Lady Leopards plan to return to the season strong and to make another appearance at state.
Last year, the Lady Leopards Basketball program said goodbye to two seniors, Kalyn Beasley and Kylie Hopper. This year, Madison Adams, Gracie Marlow, Kinsey Brown, Nazli de La Garza, Faith Smith, and Kamryn Grier will be taking up the torch to lead the team forward.
Along with the change, the team has been putting a lot of time into practicing in the off-season to be their best during the season and the new challenges it will present.
“We’ve had open gyms two times a week and four-on-one workouts,” Shedd said in a courtside interview during practice. “We’ve also been participating in summer ball programs and camps with practices all throughout the month of June. Hitting the weight room has also become an important part of our routine.”
However, both the girls and boys basketball teams promote a culture of team bonding and cooperation above all else.
“People often don’t realize how important cohesion in a team can be,” Shedd explained. “I think it’s important that the girls know each other and like each other in order to play well together. I think that’s important in any program.”
In the same vein, Shedd revealed that the thing they’re looking forward to this season is not just another appearance at the state tournament, but also making new memories that will last the team a lifetime.
“Memories and relationships are always the most important things we look forward to,” Shedd said. “Sure, placing well in the region tournament and going to state are great, and we’d like to make another Elite 8 or Final Four appearance, but it's the bus rides and the excited cheer of a hometown crowd and the relationships that they are building right now that are going to last longer than any tournament win.”
The Lady Leopards Basketball team will be making its season debut at Habersham Central on Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. So make sure to come out and support the team as they face their first season competitor.
●NOV. 11 - @ Habersham Central 6:00 p.m.
●NOV. 12 - @ East Hall 3:30 p.m.
●NOV. 15 - @ Jackson County 6:00 p.m.
●NOV. 18 - East Hall @ Home 7:00 p.m.
●NOV. 19 - @ Chestatee High School 3:00 p.m.
●NOV. 21 - @ Lakeview Academy 6:00 p.m.
●NOV. 22 - @ North Hall 6:00 p.m.
●NOV. 29 - Jackson County @ Home 6:00 p.m.
●DEC. 2 - @ Commerce 7:00 p.m.
●DEC. 6 - Franklin County @ Home 6:00 p.m.
●DEC. 9 - @ Rabun County 7:00 p.m.
●DEC. 13 - @ Franklin County 6:00 p.m.
●DEC. 16 - Commerce @ Home 7:00 p.m.
●DEC. 20 - Rabun County @ Home 7:00 p.m.
●DEC. 29 - Jaemor Jingle Jam @ Home 7:00 p.m.
●JAN. 3 - East Jackson @ Home 6:00 p.m. (Region)
●JAN. 7 - Habersham Central @ Home 3:00 p.m.
●JAN. 10 - @ Union County 6:00 p.m. (Region)
●JAN. 13 - Athens Academy @ Home 7:00 p.m. (Region)
●JAN. 17 - @ Providence Christian 6:00 p.m. (Region)
●JAN. 20 - @ East Jackson 7:00 p.m. (Region)
●JAN. 21 - @ Fellowship Christian 4:00 p.m. (Region)
●JAN. 28 - Fellowship Christian @ Home 4:30 p.m. (Region)
●JAN. 31 - Union County @ Home 6:00 p.m. (Region)
●FEB. 2 - @ Athens Academy 7:00 p.m. (Region)
●FEB. 7 - Providence Christian @ Home 6:00 p.m. (Region)
