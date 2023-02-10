BAIN

Hailey Bain is shown fighting for possession of the ball.

The Banks County Lady Leopards Soccer Team hits the field for a new season under the guidance of veteran coach Michael Boomer.

Coach Boomer, who has been coaching soccer at Banks County for 17 years, has been with the girls’ team for one year now. He is joined by former Lady Leopard and Toccoa Falls soccer player Hannah Baker, who brings years of expertise on the field to this new team of high schoolers.

