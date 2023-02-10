The Banks County Lady Leopards Soccer Team hits the field for a new season under the guidance of veteran coach Michael Boomer.
Coach Boomer, who has been coaching soccer at Banks County for 17 years, has been with the girls’ team for one year now. He is joined by former Lady Leopard and Toccoa Falls soccer player Hannah Baker, who brings years of expertise on the field to this new team of high schoolers.
The team is also led by an exemplary group of seniors, including Hailey Bain (ST), Kinsey Nix (CB), Kayla Porter (W), and Jenna Yonce (G).
So far this season, the team has faced some difficulties, including injuries and coordination, but Coach Boomer believes that these challenges can be overcome.
“I think we have enough speed and talent, we just need to get more organized on the field,” Boomer explained.
The team had a tough outing last season after being eliminated in the first round of the State playoffs, but the Lady Leopards are more determined than ever to return to the State championship this year for another shot at the title.
The regional competition this season is expected to be extremely rigorous, but the Lady Leopards seem up for the challenge of getting through the region and making another State run.
“Last season we played well, but we couldn’t seem to put the whole 80 minutes together. And that’s what we need to do if we want to be successful this year.”
The Lady Leopards will be playing on Tuesday, Feb. 7 against Stephens County at home, followed by a match this Thursday, Feb. 9 at Tallulah Falls.
●FEB. 7 - Stephens County @ Home
●FEB. 9 - @ Tallulah Falls
●FEB. 13 - @ Franklin County
●FEB. 16 - Athens Christian @ Home
●FEB. 23 - Towns County @ Home
●FEB. 28 - @ Athens Academy (Region)
●MARCH 3 - @ Jackson County
●MARCH 6 - @ White County
●MARCH 21 - @ Fellowship Christian (Region)
●MARCH 28 - Providence Christian @ Home (Region)
●MARCH 30 - @ Towns County
