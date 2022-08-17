The Banks County Leopard football team experienced its fair share of difficulties in the 2021 season with numerous player injuries and COVID-19 restrictions, but after a summer of rigorous training and team-building, the team is ready to fight for their spot in the Region AA playoffs.

Head coach Jay Reid is entering his fifth season leading the program with great improvements along the way, as the Leopards have earned a spot in the playoffs for two consecutive seasons under his coaching.

