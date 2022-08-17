The Banks County Leopard football team experienced its fair share of difficulties in the 2021 season with numerous player injuries and COVID-19 restrictions, but after a summer of rigorous training and team-building, the team is ready to fight for their spot in the Region AA playoffs.
Head coach Jay Reid is entering his fifth season leading the program with great improvements along the way, as the Leopards have earned a spot in the playoffs for two consecutive seasons under his coaching.
Other experienced coaching staff are also making a return from last season, such as head assistant coach Vince Lehotsky, who goes into his 28th year with the Banks County Leopards. Along with Lehotsky, Cayman Brooks is returning as the defensive coordinator to bring more than a decade of expertise to our players on the field.
Coaches James Dye (offensive line), David Siegler (linebackers), Shobby Pittman (offensive and defensive line), and Todd Samples (linebackers) will also be coaching this year to make sure the team is in top shape for the challenging road ahead.
This season, Coach Reid has pushed the players to develop more consistency in their gameplay and encouraged them to keep a positive attitude both on and off the field.
“We’ve really been pushing the importance of positivity,” Reid explained. “With the various setbacks we’ve had in the past couple of years with injuries and COVID restrictions, we see positivity as an important part of what we’re trying to do.”
But above all else, Reid has reinforced the importance of becoming not just a team, but a family looking out for one another.
“This team has gotten closer than any one I’ve ever coached,” Reid said. “There is no animosity between these players.”
The Banks County Leopards said a bittersweet farewell to graduating football players, including Roman Haynes, Cade Herrin, Jordan Johnson, and Bowen Roberts. However, they’ve passed the torch to a number of key players that are filling in the gaps, such as Aubrey Allen, Caine Griffith, Andrew Shockley, and Eli Ward.
The seniors this season include Caine Griffith (QB, WR), Andrew Shockley (WR, FS), Kellon Walley (RB, FS), Aubrey Allen (G, OLB), Johnathan Burkett (T, NG), Eli Ward (T, DT), Wyatt Jenkins (C), Norberto Flores (T, DT), and Shane Roberts.
The Leopards will have some challenging faceoffs this season, which will include another showdown between rivaling Commerce at home, East Jackson, and Union County, to name a few. However, Reid believes that the team they’ve built is ready to confront these challenges head-on.
“We have a lot of intention going into these games,” Reid revealed. “Our plan is to stay calm and confident, and to stay fresh in the fourth quarter. That means we’re rotating our players on the field to make sure that by the end of the game, we’ve still got gas in the tank.” “We’re looking forward to all of the games,” Reid continued with a broad smile. “Every Friday night is special. But of course, there are some games that we’ve really been preparing for. Our game with Franklin County is going to be a good test. We’re definitely looking forward to our game with Commerce, and East Jackson and Union County are also going to be important games on the road to the playoffs.”
