1. Apalachee Softball
(19-3 overall, 10-0 region)
[Last week: No. 1 overall]
The Wildcats continued their winning streak this week, as they went 3-0. In a region double-header matchup with North Forsyth, Apalachee won both matchups at home 3-1, then 12-4. Apalachee then traveled to Jackson County Thursday, defeating the Panthers 8-0 in three innings. The Wildcats have now won their last 11 games, dating back to late August.
2. Bethlehem Christian Football
(6-0 overall, 0-0 region)
[Last week: No. 3 overall]
Continuing a streak of their own, the Knights soundly defeated King’s Ridge Christian on the road 49-21. Bethlehem Christian now prepares for the start of its region slate, as the team will host Lakeview Academy Friday with its perfect season on the line.
3. Winder-Barrow Volleyball
(29-4 overall, 4-0 region)
[Last week: No. 2 overall]
While the Lady Bulldoggs are no longer boasting perfect weeks, they are still dominating the competition. They bring a week record of 7-2 to this week’s rankings.
Winder-Barrow (WBHS) traveled to Loganville Tuesday, taking 2-0 wins over both Heritage and Loganville. Then, in Jackson County, WBHS took a 2-0 loss to Morgan County, but bounced back with a 2-0 win over the Jackson County Panthers shortly after.
To round out the week, Winder-Barrow participated in the Gainesville playdate, taking home a record of 4-1 on the day. WBHS lost 2-0 to Athens Academy before defeating Tallulah Falls, Gainesville and Greenbrier and exacting revenge on Athens Academy to close the day. Each win was 2-0.
4. Winder-Barrow Softball
(13-4 overall, 8-3 region)
[Last week: No. 5 overall]
The Lady Bulldoggs rose in the rankings on the back of a 4-0 performance this week.
Winder-Barrow soundly defeated each of its opponents through the week. Monday, WBHS beat Seckinger 18-10 in a high-scoring road affair. Tuesday, WBHS trampled Heritage in a double-header region match on the road, 6-5 and then 12-5. To wrap the week up, the Lady Bulldoggs returned home to host the Clarke Central Gladiators and defeated them 12-0 in a short game.
5. Bethlehem Christian Volleyball
(13-8 overall, 1-4 region)
[Last week: No. 4 overall]
The Knights had a tough week. Tuesday, Bethlehem Christian (BCA) took a 3-0 loss to Loganville Christian at home. Thursday, BCA was unable to bounce back as the Knights lost 3-0 at home again, this time to George Walton.
BCA hopes to get back on track in the final week of the team’s regular season.
6. Winder-Barrow Football
(3-2 overall, 0-2 region)
[Last week: No. 6 overall]
The Bulldoggs had a bye week last week. Now, they look forward to their home region match with Jefferson Sept. 30.
7. Apalachee Volleyball
(11-17 overall, 2-6 region)
[Last week: No. 7 overall]
The Wildcats struggled this week, taking three losses with only one win. They lost both region matches 2-0 Tuesday to Gainesville and Habersham Central. Apalachee beat Walnut Grove 2-0 Thursday, before losing 2-1 to East Jackson later in the evening.
8. Bethlehem Christian Softball
(6-7 overall, 1-4 region)
[Last week: No. 8 overall]
The Knights had a “ebb and flow” kind of week, going 2-2. Monday, BCA started by going 1-1 in the region double-header at home, losing 10-6 first and winning 10-8 in the second half of the DH. Wednesday, BCA picked up where it left off with a 3-2 home win over Monroe Area. However, the Knights retraced their steps backwards, as they lost to region-rival Loganville Christian 10-1 on the road. They will hope to finish the season strong against Clarke Central and North Oconee in the coming days.
9. Apalachee Football
(0-6 overall, 0-2 region)
[Last week: No. 9 overall]
Apalachee failed to get a win again this week in one of the team’s more-winnable games of the year. The Wildcats lost 28-10 at home to the Jackson County Panthers, one of their region rivals. They now look forward to a three-game road stretch, starting with Shiloh.
