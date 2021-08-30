The Banks County Lady Leopards volleyball team had matchups against Rabun and Hart County this past week.
Stat leaders included Lola Pruitt 25 kills, 12 aces, and 20 digs; Jadelyn McClure with 17 kills, 14 aces, and 29 digs; and Addison Hoard had 11 aces, 12 kills, 24 digs.
Sophomore Pruitt has been consistent for the Lady Leopards and has been relied upon heavily. Hoard, a junior, has stepped up this season by helping the team in digs. McClure, one of the team's all-around players, has also played big and put up some consistent stats.
Coach Whittney LaHayne stated that although the past week was a bit rough for the team, with losses to Rabun and Hart, the girls fought hard with both teams.
"The girls started out strong against Rabun, ending the first set 25-9," the coach said. "They dominated; they were working together, talking, moving the ball. As we entered the second set, Rabun came alive, and we stayed neck and neck with them but fell in the end, taking us to a third set. This set was unsuccessful, and we ultimately lost the match. We have got to stop losing our focus halfway through the matches. Somewhere we are falling short. It is a mix of several factors that causes us to lose our drive. We have to correct that, and fast."
She added, "I told them after their matches Tuesday, I can't be upset with those losses because you look like a team. Every one of them has grown so much and are beginning to be able to hang with tougher teams."
She added that the team is no longer considered a new program, even though it is only their second varsity season, and the program continuously receives compliments from competitors.
"I have coaches and other members of the community exclaim that they cannot believe our program is only 2 years old at the high school level," she said.
Area matches begin September 7th and the team will face Habersham, Westminster, Union and Stephens at home this week.
