A crowd of 300 attended the Banks County High School Friday Night Lights Pep Rally at Leopard Stadium on Friday, July 29. The pep rally kicks off the football season for the school’s upcoming scrimmage against Lumpkin County on Aug. 12.
“We are trying to get the community involved and get them back out here on Friday nights," stated event coordinator, Robin Watson. "This whole town used to shut down on Friday nights for football and we would love to see that again. I want to see the community involved in all sports. “We hope to have as big of a crowd out here as we have had tonight, if not bigger, to support these boys during their game. They have worked hard all this summer. They deserve to have the community behind them.”
