The Banks County Recreation Department Cross Country team finished third overall in the team category of the Northeast Georgia Youth Cross Country League.
First, second and third place individual finishers are: Kyndal Baker first place, 5-8 Year Old Girls, Bralee Baker 2nd place, 9-10 Year Old Girls, Caleb Langford 3rd place, 5-8 Year Old Boys.
Several members also had top 10 individual finishes for the season: Slater Milford 6th place, 5-8 Year Old Boys, Parker Sims 8th place, 5-8 Year Old Boys, Silas McCoy 8th place, 9-10 Year Old Boy, Ella Langford 10th place, 11-12 Year Old Girls, Roman Riley 8th place, 11-12 Year Old Boys.
Christopher Parks is the head coach of the cross country team and was assisted by Robert Riley.
