The Banks County Recreation Department spring registration dates are as follows:
TBall/Coach Pitch/Baseball/Softball – January 13th – February 17th
3-4 Year Old TBall
5-6 Year Old Coach Pitch
7-14 Year Old Baseball & Softball
Volleyball January 13th – February 17th
10U Volleyball (9 & 10 year olds)
12U Volleyball (11 & 12 year olds)
14U Volleyball (13 & 14 year olds)
17U Volleyball (15 to 17 year olds)
*NEW* Spring Soccer – January 20th – March 3rd
6U Co-ed Soccer (5 & 6 year olds)
8U Co-ed Soccer (7 & 8 year olds)
10U Co-ed Soccer (9 & 10 year olds)
