Youth summer camps coming up at the Banks County Recreation Department include the following:
•Volleyball Camp: June 7-10, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., $50, Ages 8 and up, at Banks County Recreation Department.
•Softball Camp, June 7-10, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., $50, at Windmill Park, ages 8 and up.
•Boys Basketball Camp, June 14-16, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., $50, at recreation department, ages 7 and up.
•Soccer Camp, June 21-24, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., $50, at recreation department, ages 6 and up.
•Cheer Camp, July 26-28, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., $50, at recreation department.
Registration is at the recreation center, located at 607 Thompson Street, Homer, on or before the day camp begins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.