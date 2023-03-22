The 42nd annual Robert Sapp Baseball Camp is accepting applications for its summer session to be held at Hog Mountain Baseball Complex across from the Atlanta Falcons Complex in Flowery Branch. The camp is May 29-June 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is for ages 6-15. The fee is $150 with team rates available ($10 discount for five or more players from one spring/summer league or travel team).
Former Middle Georgia College and University of Georgia head baseball coach Robert Sapp will be the camp director. Sapp has directed numerous camps for the past 41 years throughout the state of Georgia. Over 100 of his former and present college players will be on the staff.
