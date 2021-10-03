The Banks County High School Leopard football team spent the past week working on fundamentals, such as blocking, tackling, passing, receiving, and getting ready for region play. The team had an on-off week, and with many of the players recuperating from injury, it was a much-needed break for the players and coaches.
Seniors Bowen Roberts, Cade Herrin and Lukas Marlow have been sidelined this week but are expected to make a full recovery headed into the first matchup against the Union County Panthers on Friday, October 8.
‘We really needed this week to heal," said Roberts. “We have a lot of guys that are hurt, and this week has been good for us to regroup and come back together stronger.”
Marlow added that although the team has faced some challenges, especially with the injury of Roman Haynes, he is confident in his team.
“We are all really close," Marlow said. "We have a tight connection. As seniors, it is our job to help lead our team. Roman was definitely a leader for us, and we are going to carry on the type of energy that he had."
Both Roberts and Marlow commented that they need to play like the team did against Commerce headed into region play.
“We played our hearts out, and we wanted it so bad," Marlow said. "We kind of acted like the season was over when we lost. We have to get past that."
Roberts said, “I think we can take that mentality and use it for the next part of our season. We could definitely be #1 or #2 in our region. The first five games in our season are just for practice. The upcoming games are what matter."
Herrin said, “We just have to play physical and tough, be smart and make good decisions on the field. Penalties have really hurt us, but if we can fix those things, we will be in a good spot."
Roberts, Herrin and Marlow also commented that they want to leave a legacy of positivity toward Banks County football. They would like to encourage everyone to come out and support the Leopards as they begin region play.
They encourage everyone "to come out, be loud, show your Leopard pride, and support us."
The last practice of the week saw the appearance of Roman Haynes, who suffered a devastating injury in an earlier game.
Haynes said he was incredibly thankful for everything everyone has done for him.
“We can’t quit now," Haynes said "We just got to keep on keeping on and Go Leopards."
Banks County takes on Union next week at Blairsville on October 8.
