The Sea Dragons had a great showing at the Northwest Georgia Championships this past weekend.
This was the biggest meet the Sea Dragons have had. This meet had over 25 schools from North and metro Georgia and some events had over 180 swimmers.
Updated: January 16, 2023 @ 8:48 pm
The Sea Dragons had a successful showing took second place overall behind Blessed Trinity who had double the swimmers. Many champions were crown and a ton of state cuts were made.
The Sea Dragons took 21 swimmers and 18 of those made it back to finals.
The girls: Ximena Young, Ansley Nunnally, Kate Dunagan and Aubree-Clare Alewine-Flores broke the meet/pool record in their 200 free relay 1:42.97 and won the 400 free relay 3:45.55.
The boys: Kyle Davis, Cayden Sheridan, JustinDuke and Caleb Rudisill won both free relays which had never done before while also breaking both school records, one by 11 seconds 200 free relay 1:31.5 and 400 free relay 3:23.98.
Individual champions included Ximena Young 200 IM 2:16.87, Kate Dunagan 200 free 1:59.96 and Justin Duke 200 IM 2:01.95.
Cayden Sheridan added to our state cuts, gaining three of his own in the 100 free, 100 back and 200 IM.
Top performers included:
Kyle Davis 50 free second 22.09 and 100 fly second 52.28.
Aubree-Clare Alewine-Flores second 100 fly 59.96 and second 100 back 1:00.68.
Ansley Nunnally third 100 fly 1:01.24 and third 50 free 25.72.
Justin Duke third 100 breast 1:00.92.
Kate Dunagan second 100 free 54.77.
Makaylee Cain second 100 breast 1:15.88.
A special shout out to Sophierose Hobbs, Lauren Hailey, Makaylee Cain and Sophie Johnson for earning a state cut in the 200 medley relay 2:06.96. These girls also made finals in their individual events as well.
Other great performances were earned by Mason Klinck, Kole Allen and Caleb Rudisill who all made it back to finals in multiple events for our team.
The Seniors, Garrett Isaacs, Decator Dunagan and Aubree Behers led the team with their points and efforts making it back to finals and cheering on the team.
"I am so proud of all our swimmers. It takes all of us as a team to accomplish these things. These swimmers work so hard and are so dedicated. We have our state competition coming up at Georgia Tech on February 4th. We are looking to have great success there," head coach Tess Nunnally stated.
