Bethlehem Christian had five players selected to play in the Gatlinburg All American Bowl, which will take place Saturday, Dec. 17 in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Junior running back Joshua Adams, senior quarterback Ben Reed, senior kicker Brady Logan, junior lineman Nate and senior tight end Pierce Smith will represent the Knights in the bowl game.

