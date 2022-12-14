Bethlehem Christian had five players selected to play in the Gatlinburg All American Bowl, which will take place Saturday, Dec. 17 in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
Junior running back Joshua Adams, senior quarterback Ben Reed, senior kicker Brady Logan, junior lineman Nate and senior tight end Pierce Smith will represent the Knights in the bowl game.
According to the bowl game’s website, the Gatlinburg All American Bowl is the premier postseason opportunity for private and homeschool football players from across the nation to showcase their skills. Games will be played in both 8- and 11-man formats allowing athletes skilled in each scheme the opportunity to participate.
Players are selected through a nomination process and vetted by a qualified selection committee.
Junior lineman Cody Craft, junior receiver Elijah Goddard, freshman running back James Adams, sophomore fullback Caleb Craft and sophomore Johnny Blue were also selected to the Gatlinburg Rising Stars Game. Blue will be unable to attend.
The Knights finished 2022 with a 10-2 record and a state playoff performance. They went 9-0 to start the season, barrelling through their opponents.
