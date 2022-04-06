The Leopards hosted Senior Night on March 28 against Elbert.
The program honored several seniors in between the games. For the girls, Elen Espinoza, Kate Parker, Melody Parker, Isabelle Sharpe, Georgia Simmons, and Kendra Humphries (team manager). In addition, a host of family members escorted them.
The boys, Kevin Anaya, Jacob Burgess, Brandon Carvajal, Ace English, Jair Navarro, were also escorted by their families.
All of the seniors have been part of the soccer program at Banks County High School for many years. Espinoza for three years. Sharpe has been involved for two years Simmons, Kate Parker, and Melody Parker have been part of the program for all four years. Humphries joined the program this year as team manager.
In addition, Navarro English has been part of the boy's program for three years. Burgess and Carvajal for two.
This year, Anaya has been the boy's team captain and has also been part of the program for four years.
"One of the best groups of seniors we have had," stated Mike Boomer.
GIRLS GAME
Game Results, Girls vs. Elbert 2-3 Loss
The entire game was hard fought with a solid defensive effort from the Leopards. With goals from Ashley Spurlock and Hailey Bain assist from Molly Howard, the Leopards put two goals on the scoreboard. However, Elbert answered with three of their own, one of those coming late in the second half.
"It was a close game, and the Leopards fought extremely hard defensively. I think the girls were a little off, but I take the blame. I made an adjustment that did not work," said Boomer
BOYS GAME
Game Results, Boys vs. Elbert 0-4 Loss
Banks County quickly put Elbert on the defense by moving the ball toward the goal, but the Leopards could not get the momentum going. Although the Leopards fought a brilliant defensive half, Elbert proved too strong and added four goals to the Leopard's zero to the scoreboard.
"The boys fought hard defensively," said Boomer.
Game Results Boys vs. Riverside Military Academy 07-Loss
The team faces Elbert to end the regular season this week.
