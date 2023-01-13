Two-time 8AA Player of the Year, Andrew Shockley, represented Banks County in the invite-only Georgia Elite Classic held in Rome, Georgia. The all-star game was aired on Peachtree TV and sponsored by 247 Sports and Rusty Mansell.
Shockley was one of only 90 players invited to the showcase from across the state. Playing for the Nationals team, Shockley scored a touchdown and had six carries during the game.
Coach Jay Reid shared Shockley’s historic and record breaking stats. During his career at Banks, Shockley had 2,040 All Purpose Yards, 171 carries, 1261 Yards, 21 Rec 386 Yards, 393 Return Yards, 20 Total TD, 1 BK, 20 Tackles, 14 Solo, 1 Assist, and Sack 4 TFL.
He was also awarded the prestigious award: 8AA Athlete of the Year in both 2021 and 2022, as well as First Team All-Region.
Shockley already has several collegiate offers including one from Point University, St. Andrews, Mount Union and Reindhart.
“It is exciting to wake up to phone calls from college coaches”, Shockley stated.
He plans on majoring in physical education.
