SHOCKLEY

Andrew Shockley, represented Banks County in the invite-only Georgia Elite Classic held in Rome.

 Photo by Xena Marie Photography

Two-time 8AA Player of the Year, Andrew Shockley, represented Banks County in the invite-only Georgia Elite Classic held in Rome, Georgia. The all-star game was aired on Peachtree TV and sponsored by 247 Sports and Rusty Mansell.

Shockley was one of only 90 players invited to the showcase from across the state. Playing for the Nationals team, Shockley scored a touchdown and had six carries during the game.

