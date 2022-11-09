The Leopards basketball team has been working hard in the off-season to prepare for a return to the state playoffs, even in the face of some tough new regional competition.
Leading the pack on the court is Head Coach Ryan Griffin, who is returning for this third season alongside assistant coaches Gatlin Boswell, Connor Mote, and Hunter Carlan. This season, he says, he and the others are expecting to see great things from their lineup of players.
“We’re always excited to see the guys grow to what they can be,” Griffin said.
Last season, the Leopards worked their way up to the first round of the state tournament in Columbus after placing third in the region. There, they lost a close game to Columbia, ending their season with a state tournament appearance.
Last year, the team also saw the departure of some top-notch seniors, including Bradley Lewis, Dakota Ivey, Lane Hopper, and Bradey Mick. Upcoming seniors such as Cade White, Mason Adams, and Andrew Shockley will now take the helm of leadership as they pounce into a new season full of new, tough regional rivals.
The Leopards have also been putting in a lot of work in the off-season to prepare for the challenges to come.
“We’ve been doing a lot of four-on-ones during the off-season,” Griffin explained. “We also had practice sessions in June and played in 25 games over the summer with different opponents.”
Watching them practice in the gym, the team showcases their hard work as they practice drills and communicate on the court, developing both their technical skills and their trust in one another.
Griffin and the team hope that the summer work coupled with their present training will be enough to propel them even farther in the state competition this year.
“Our first goal is to always try to compete for the region championship title,” Griffin said. “After that, we usually try to aim to make it to the Elite 8 in the state tournament or farther.”
But, more than anything, both the boys and girls basketball teams heavily stress a culture of cooperation and teamwork amongst their players, while trying to remind them that the experiences they have with one another and in the community will live longer than any tournament victory.
“We want to be that tough team that people get aggravated to play,” Griffin laughed. “But to do that, we’re trying to get the team to buy into the idea that we need to do this together, that their teamwork is vital.”
The Leopards basketball team will play their first away game against East Hall on Nov. 12.
●NOV. 12 - @ East Hall 5:30 p.m.
●NOV. 15 - @ Jackson County 7:30 p.m.
●NOV. 18 - East Hall @ Home 7:30 p.m.
●NOV. 21 - @ Lakeview Academy 7:30 p.m.
●NOV. 22 - @ North Hall 7:00 p.m.
●NOV. 29 - Jackson County @ Home 7:30 p.m.
●DEC. 2 - @ Commerce 8:30 p.m.
●DEC. 6 - Franklin County @ Home 7:30 p.m.
●DEC. 9 - @ Rabun County 8:00 p.m.
●DEC. 13 - @ Franklin County 7:30 p.m.
●DEC. 16 - Commerce @ Home 8:30 p.m.
●DEC. 17 - Neutral Tournament @ Buford Arena
●DEC. 20 - Rabun County @ Home 8:30 p.m.
●DEC. 29 - Oglethorpe County @ Home 7:30 p.m.
●JAN. 3 - East Jackson @ Home 7:30 p.m. (Region)
●JAN. 10 - @ Union County 7:30 p.m. (Region)
●JAN. 13 - Athens Academy @ Home 8:30 p.m. (Region)
●JAN. 17 - @ Providence Christian Academy 7:30 p.m. (Region)
●JAN. 20 - @ East Jackson 8:30 p.m. (Region)
●JAN. 21 - @ Fellowship Christian 5:30 p.m. (Region)
●JAN. 28 - Fellowship Christian @ Home 7:30 p.m. (Region)
●JAN. 31 - Union County @ Home 7:30 p.m. (Region)
●FEB. 3 - @ Athens Academy 8:30 p.m. (Region)
●FEB. 7 - Providence Christian Academy @ Home 7:30 p.m. (Region)
