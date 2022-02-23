Members of the Banks County High School track and field events shot put, discus, and pole vault have been working hard to get ready for the first meet to be held Saturday, Feb. 26, at North Oconee.
“These kids have worked so hard," said Coach James Dye. "They come out here every day with intensity and motivation."
Aubrey, Shane Roberts, Lola Pruitt, and Bray Williams make up the pole vault team.
Leading the discus/shotput team are 2021 State Champion Shelby Speed, Kristen Roberts, Alexus Humphries, D.J. Whitcomb, Talmadge Wilkinson, Aubrey Allen, and Eli Ward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.