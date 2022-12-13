Luke Sims and Rylee Brown are making a name for themselves and the future of Jefferson golf one tournament at a time. Both Sims and Brown are a part of the North American Junior Golf Tour out of Athens, Georgia.
Sims was born at only 1 pound 15 ounces. His parents, Matt and Wendy Sims did not know what the future would hold for their premature baby boy, being born at only 29 weeks. Sims’ development has been on a steady rise since he was born and he has not slowed down one bit.
Growing up, Sims had always watched his father and grandfather play golf. He had always hit golf balls in the front yard but did not pick up the clubs aggressively until about three years ago when COVID-19 hit. From there on out, Sims has loved the game whole-heartedly.
“He enjoys it. I think this is kind of his little niche that he has found,” Luke’s father, Matt Sims, said.
Sims recently won the player of the year award for his age division on the tour. He has participated in U.S. kids events, Under Armour tournaments, local events and the tour.
“He has come a long way. I am excited for what’s to come,” Matt Sims commented.
Brown had sort of the same start that Sims had. Growing up and watching her father play golf, she would always take a few swings with the club but did not start intensely playing until a little over three years ago as well. When COVID-19 hit she had some extra time on her hands and decided to pick up the golf clubs.
“We just had more time on our hands. The golf course was one of the only places that stayed open and nothing really changed about it,” Greg Brown, Rylee’s dad said.
Her Dad, Greg, recalls that the very first tournament she played in was not her best. “She maxed out on every hole her very first tournament she ever played in,”
Now, Brown has been named female player of the year for the tour in the 13 year-old division.
“The majority of the credit goes to her and how hard she has worked at this. She enjoys practicing and playing. She really likes competing. She always wants to be around better players and I really think that has helped her a lot,” Greg Brown stated.
Brown learned quickly that she had found her sport and it did not take her long to realize that she had the talent to be a star.
“She loves to compete. I think she saw that she had improved very quickly and not everybody is that way. I think she saw the growth and improvement in such a short time and it became fun to her after she saw some success,” Greg Brown explained.
Both of these individuals have found their true calling with golf and realize what it takes to be the best one day. “Golf is a lonely sport, you really do not have other people pushing you constantly. You have to motivate yourself and develop discipline. Rylee and Luke both know this and know what it takes,” Matt Sims said.
Head coach Matt Sims is excited to see what these two individuals will bring to the table when they get to High School.
“As the golf coach at the high school this is something I am pretty excited about. With Luke being my son and also Rylee being there. We are trying to find those other young kids to get involved with golf as well,” Matt Sims stated.
Both Sims and Brown are the future of Jefferson golf and are preparing to be an asset for the Dragons when the time comes.
