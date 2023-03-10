Battle Born had 20 kids wrestle this weekend in the Kids State/Novice Championship in Perry. The team came home with six state placers at Kids State.
They are:
They are:
•Oliver Henderson: 8u 100 lb 2nd place
•Garrett Tacto: 10u 58 lb 3rd place
•Drew Downey: 8u 64 lb 3rd place
•Maddox Wagoner: 6u 46 lb 3rd place
•Lucas Williamson: 10u 80 lb 4th place
•Luke Downey: 12u 81 lb 4th place
The following made it to the blood round (one out from placing): Tyler Downey, Evan Ventrice, Case English and
Hudson Henderson.
