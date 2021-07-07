The Banks County soccer program recently held a fundamental/skill camp and had over 20 future soccer Leopards participating. Players from grades first through fifth attended.
Banks County Middle School girls soccer coach Sara Presa and middle and high school players were on hand to teach and demonstrate skills.
“We had a great turnout,” said Presa.
The camp focused on fundamentals, learning skill sets and showing that soccer can be fun.
Presa credits the success of the camp to the success of the soccer program within the school system.
“Our girls went to the Sweet 16 for the first time this past year, and with the potential that is headed toward the high school, and the potential seen here at camp, the program will continue to progress," he said.
