The Banks County High School girls soccer competed this past week at home against North Hall. Although the team managed just one goal, scored by Hailey Bain, the team was encouraged to see how much growth was evident on the field. The final score was 5-1, but the Leopards held the state-ranked North Hall the entire second quarter.
Keeper Jenna Yonce and player Hailey Bain were excited to see the team headed in the right direction.
“Last year, this team mercied us," Bain said. "We have learned to work together as a team. Even though we knew the team was better than us, we didn’t give up."
Yonce, who had over 20 saves during the game, added, “We are really working on communicating with each other. Pushing out, pushing forward, we were supporting one another. We had some opportunities to score this game, and that really didn’t happen last year. It is exciting."
Yonce credits her success on the field to many people, including her parents, siblings, Coach Boomer, and teammates. She also adds that hearing parents and grandparents in the stands help the team tremendously.
“Kayla Porter’s grandmother, Diane Kent, is always saying good job to everyone," she said. "It is so encouraging hearing her out there."
The team faces West Hall this week at Leopard Stadium
