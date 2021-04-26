The Banks County High School soccer team made history last week when they defeated Callaway to earn a Sweet 16 spot. This was the first time that the girl's soccer team has made it to the Sweet 16.
Coach Maranda Parks stated that it was a collective effort by the whole team.
"Honestly, all the girls on the field played hard and played as a unit," she said. "It was easy to tell that they really wanted the win. I am so proud of what they have accomplished and proud of them for making Banks County history."
GAME RECAP, 4-2 WIN
Hailey Bain led the team with 3 goals, and Ashley Spurlock got in on the action with her own goal. Bain broke the school record (previously held by Lucy Hughes, Class of 2019) during the game and scored her 17th goal for the season.
Spurlock, along with Kayla Porter and Melody Parker, contributed with one assist.
Yonce, who has been incredible for the team as keeper, made some amazing blocks for the team to hold Callaway with just 2 goals. Madison Dacus also stepped in to fill in for Yonce as keeper, held the Cavaliers.
The team will travel next week to face Model. The matchup will be challenging for the Leopards.
