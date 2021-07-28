Banks County softball began its summer season with many new faces and some returning key players. The team has a summer lineup planned with games against Union, Commerce, Stephens, Lumpkin, Hart, Elbert, Jefferson, Flowery Branch and Peachtree Ridge.
Sixteen girls were ready to take the field for the first summer ball game, with five freshmen, nine sophomores and two juniors. The team will see the return of more players when the regular season begins, including a junior class of eight returning players.
Coach Cronic stated the goal of summer ball was to get girls into the speed of play and figure out where girls will be playing when the official season begins in August.
Like many other summer programs last year, COVID-19 stopped all summer play, so this season is critically important for the team, especially because the team has seen some injuries that will affect who will play specific positions.
'"We will definitely have to move some girls around, due to injuries, both defensively and offensively, so our summer goal will primarily focus on that," said Cronic.
Cronic stated that last year's team didn't have the advantage of summer play, and the first couple of games of last year's season, the team had some learning curves (which didn't stop the team from making a return trip to state with an Elite 8 finish). However, this year, the team will participate in the summer season, which will give this already strong program an additional advantage.
With the team not having any seniors this year, he will be counting on his junior class to step into the leadership role.
Cronic has seen some hard work from the girls this summer season and added that he has been proud of what he has seen.
