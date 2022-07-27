This season’s Winder-Barrow softball team boasts experience among its list of calling cards and one of its key advantages over competitors. The 2022-2023 team is “junior-heavy” and “senior-heavy,” according to head softball coach Calvin Bottoms. “We have some girls who are playing their fourth year on the varsity squad.”
“They’re all really mature, really smart and fast as lightning,” he said.
“We may not hit the ball over the fence every game, but we’ll steal a run here and there.”
No matter how much experience there is within a team, there’s always room to grow, which is exactly what the Bulldoggs seem to have accomplished this summer.
Where most high school players take time off during the summer and offseason, this group has used that time to work on their skills. According to Bottoms, the due diligence has paid dividends.
“We’ve seen a lot of growth over the summer, really it’s growth that we’ve seen since last October when our season ended.”
Bottoms said the team is particularly stronger than last season. He attributes much of its strength to the individual commitments to the sport made by each member of the team year-round as most of them play on other teams, including summer travel ball.
“These girls are a year older and they’ve been in the weight room,” Bottoms added.
“Our bats are more powerful than they were this time last year, our at-bats are smarter on the bases and our arms, both on the rubber and on the field, have all taken a step up in strength and maturity.”
“You can have the arm, but you have to have the head to back it up and to tell you where to throw,” he said.
Bottoms was promoted to head coach earlier this year, after serving two years as the team’s assistant.
Under his oversight, Bottoms and his team of assistants seek to establish a new, hardworking culture for Winder-Barrow softball.
In June, Bottoms started working towards that vision as he began formulating a new training plan for the team. Every day, the group did conditioning work before practice. Then, they would proceed with practice as usual, which was held four hours a day, five days a week.
“They thought that was a little extreme,” Bottoms said.
“It took the girls all of about three days to realize that they like it.”
“As a program, we never really challenged ourselves quite like we have this summer. Girls have bought in, and now they want to work harder, take it up three, four or five notches and compete with each other for playing time.”
This directly correlates to one of the concepts the team looks to carry over from last season. They look to pressure other teams and turn that pressure into wins.
“Relative to last year, we need to show up every day and not let off the gas,” Bottoms said.
“We had the chance to do that a couple times this summer - and we did.
“My motto this year is ‘don’t take your foot off the gas, pedal to the metal.’”
The Bulldoggs have established themselves as a postseason mainstay with nine consecutive state playoff appearances. However, those appearances didn’t amount to much as they’ve been repeatedly ousted in the first round for seven out of eight of its most recent attempts.
“It will take some serious, intentional and pointed preparation for the opponent that we have in that first round,” Bottoms said, referring to what it takes to have more playoff success.
“Knowing who it is, we should be able to aptly prepare for them,” Bottoms continued. “That may mean working over the weekend before we play them, but just doing whatever is necessary from a preparation standpoint to get ourselves ready to play these tough opponents.”
Winder-Barrow has the region’s top two seeds in its sights this season. Securing one of the top berths will secure Winder-Barrow’s spot as the host in the first round playoff series, rather than traveling to another school as they have in recent years in the postseason.
“I think that’ll help, knocking the travel,” Bottoms said. “Not messing up the girls’ routine of going to school and getting their stuff done at school, which really helps them as it takes their minds off of softball a bit. They’ll get their schoolwork done, then they’ll get out in the field and be ready to go.”
