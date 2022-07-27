This season’s Winder-Barrow softball team boasts experience among its list of calling cards and one of its key advantages over competitors. The 2022-2023 team is “junior-heavy” and “senior-heavy,” according to head softball coach Calvin Bottoms. “We have some girls who are playing their fourth year on the varsity squad.”

“They’re all really mature, really smart and fast as lightning,” he said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.