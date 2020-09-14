The Banks County High School Leopard softball rebounded from a tough week with placing second at the Lady Dog Invitational.
The Lady Leopards began the week with a loss to East Jackson and Union.
During the East Jackson game on Sept. 9, the Leopards lost after holding the East Jackson Eagles tied at 2 until the bottom of the 5th inning. Shelby Speed went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Leopards in hits for the game. Lindsay Crawford was in the pitchers circle for the Leopards, and had six strikeouts in the game.
The Leopards faced region rival Union County on Sept. 10, and fought brilliantly until the very end with a close loss of 5-6 in extra innings. The Leopards and Panthers went back and forth each inning with resilience, proving that both of these team will be tough contenders for the region title. The Leopards are not finished with the Panthers yet, and hope to bring that confidence back as they face them again on Sept. 22.
The Leopards hit the road on Friday, Sept. 11, and began their second tournament of the season in Morgan County.
The Leopards faced Eastside first, and set the tone of the weekend by beating Eastside 5-3. The Leopards then faced AAAAA Jackson, and also put a win in the books with a of score 8-4. Madi Cronic hit a homerun during the game against Morgan County, and the Leopards won with a score 9-5 which placed them in the championship game.
The last game of the tournament was played against AAAAAAA Newton County. The Leopards put 3 runs on the board with a homerun from Kylee Brooks, but was not enough to get the win. The final score was 3-8, which gave the Leopards a second place finish in the Lady Dog Invitational.
Coach Cronic has been excited about how well the girls have played since the Union County game, especially Alexus Humphries and Shelby Speed. Both Humphries and Speed have played tremendously well. He is also excited about the progress the team has made in recent games.
“They have really started to trust in the team, they are playing for each other and relying on each other to each part. It is incredible to see them evolve,” stated Coach Cronic.
Leopards face Rabun at home on Tuesday, Sept. 15. The Leopards are currently second in the region, behind Union County.
