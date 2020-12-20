The Lady Leopards finished the week by playing Region 4, 7-A Brookwood, and 3A East Hall. The girls lost both games with scores of 57-47 and 52-51. Sophomore Kamryn Grier stepped up with 38 points and 29 rebounds combined.
"Kam has been a top rebounder for us," Coach Steve Shedd said. "She is becoming the dominating post player we have expected her to be. I told Kam that there will be times she will get tripled teamed under the basket and that she has got to pass the ball back out to her teammates for the shot. She has done a great job scoring in 1 on 1 isolation situations”.
Grier said, “I was just in the zone. I went into the game, trying not to overthink things.”
She added, “Coach Bowen has been pushing the post players in practice to play bigger and be more aggressive under the basket”.
In the past two games, Grier has been the top rebounder for her team, and it is apparent that she is making things happen for her and her teammates.
“I have always been inspired to be like Jaycie Bowen (former standout basketball and softball player for Banks). She is one the toughest post players I have seen come through Banks”, commented Grier.
With numbers like the ones that Grier is putting on the board, she is well on her way to become the next dominant record-breaker post player at Banks.
BROOKWOOD
Banks County girls lost 56-47 to Brookwood on Friday, Dec. 18. Top scorers include Grier with 19 points, Hailey Seahorn had 14 points, Jenna Reeves and Kylie Hopper had 5 points, and Addison Hoard had 4 points.
COMMERCE
Banks County won against 46-41. Reeves led the Lady Leopards with 20 points, followed by Grier with 12 points and Seahorn with 9 points. The Leopards played Commerce on Dec. 15.
EAST HALL
Against East Hall, Banks County lost 52-51. Grier had 19 points for the Leopards, followed by Hoard with 11 points, Reeves with 6 points, Hopper and Seahorn had 5 points.
The Lady Leopards will play this week at Chestatee and Cherokee Bluff on Dec. 21 and Dec. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.