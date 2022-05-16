Two Banks County High School track and field athletes brought home second place state awards, with several others placing.
Shelby Speed placed second in the discus event; and Buck Ledford placed second in the 800.
Ledford also placed fourth in the 1600 and fifth in the 3200.
Other results were:
•Troy Loggins, Pepper Davis, Chase Stephens and Buck Ledford - 4x800 meter relay - 3rd Place and new school record
•Chase Stephens - 800 - 7th Place
•Alexus Humphries – Discus Event - 8th Place
•Camdyn Poole – 1600 Event - 15th Place
The boys team placed ninth out of 38 teams.
The girls team placed 22nd out of 37 teams.
The team will lose Buck Ledford next year, but the future is bright for this program as they will see the return of many state quailifers and be part of a newly aligned region. The team will take a few days off but quickly return to training this summer, as many of them also participate in the cross country fall program.
