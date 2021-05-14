Shelby Speed, won the AA Discus State Championship. She is the first female at Banks County High School to win the state championship.
In addition, the 4x8 team consisting of Alessandra Olivares, Taylor Cochran, Camdyn Poole and Makayla Long finished on the podium in 7th with a new school record.
Buck Ledford and Pepper Davis both finished on the podium in the 3200m run. Buck was state runner-up and Pepper was eighth.
All athletes on the podium received all-state honors.
