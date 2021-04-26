Over a third of the student population of Banks County High School, each season, participates in athletics. Keeping those athletes healthy has a lot to do with proper conditioning, nutrition and athletic protocol. BCHS, Zoey Forrester ( LAT, ATC), plays an essential role for these students. Forrester serves as the schools' athletic trainer; whether it is sprains, strains, bumps, scrapes, or something more serious such as a sudden cardiac event, concussion, fracture, or cervical spine injury, athletes are in the hands of Forrester.
Forrester is employed by PlaySafe to provide daily medical coverage for practices and games. Zoey facilitates the proper care needed when an athletic injury occurs, providing complete care from the initial onset of injury to the athlete's return to play following the injury.
Athletic trainers are health care professionals who render medical services or treatments, under the direction of a physician, in accordance with their education and training and the state's statutes, rules and regulations.
The importance of athletic trainers and the care they provide have been proven time and time again when athletic injuries occur. As health care providers, athletic trainers have the foundational skill set and education to manage challenging and unpredictable situations when they occur. Some of the medical services that athletic trainers provide include injury prevention, wellness protection, examination, assessment and diagnosis of injuries, therapeutic intervention, and health care administration. Each of these areas are utilized in the care and prevention of athletic injuries.
Athletic trainers in the secondary school setting provide a unique and unbiased continuum of care for student-athletes and serve as a critical link between patients, coaches, teachers, school administration, parents, and other health care providers. Athletic training services to schools are not funded by the state. This funding barrier often determines whether a school can afford to provide these much-needed services or not. This is the reason PlaySafe, a 501c3 non-profit organization, was developed. PlaySafe helps to identify funding opportunities through partnerships in your community to help afford and maintain these services.
Get to know the athletic trainer at your school and ask Zoey how you can help keep the services they provide in your community. Visit www.playsafeusa.org to learn more about PlaySafe's mission and the efforts to maintain these services to the student-athletes we serve.
