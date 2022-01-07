The Banks County Parks and Recreation Department spring registration is open now.
The dates are as follows:
•Spring Volleyball - Dec 27 - Feb 6
•Baseball and Softball - Jan 3 - Feb 13
•T-ball and Coach Pitch - Jan 3 - Feb 13
2022 Spring Soccer - Jan 3 - Feb 13
Register online at: www.bankscountyga.org/parks-rec.
