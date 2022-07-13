Last week, the Wildcats received a well-deserved break from the field for Georgia High School Association (GHSA) dead week.
Coaches emphasized the importance of staying active during the week in preparation for the upcoming passing league July 14, where the Wildcats will face off against Clarke Central, Prince Avenue and West Hall.
Nevertheless, the coaches encourage fun and recreational activity during the week, while reinforcing the team will hit the ground running as practice resumed July 11.
Furthermore, offensive coordinator David Seawright focused heavily on improving their passing game during the two weeks leading up to the dead week. A secondary focus was to grow and install their run game.
Ultimately, Seawright said the team has “made strides” during the period, which included two previous 7-on-7s.
Going forward, their work will be primarily in the weight room as the team hopes to get stronger in the backfield.
“We’re trying to get in shape as we’re getting ready for the season,” Seawright said. “We feel like we’re off to a good start in the first-half of the summer.”
