The Lady Leopards cheer squad has moved from the sidelines of the football field to the baseline of the basketball court to cheer on the Leopards basketball teams as they face off against familiar rivals and new opponents for a fighting chance at the region and state playoff championship.
While the roar of the Leopards crowd is strong, the cheerleaders’ pounding feet and determined shouts provide the fuel for their school spirit, encouraging both the spectators and the basketball players to play their hardest until the last buzzer sounds.
Noel Ventrice begins her first year as the head coach after serving under assistant coach Abby Ramsey. Senior Harmony Hester, returning from her season on the football cheer team, will also help lead the Leopards cheer squad this season.
As the football cheer season winded down, the cheerleaders immediately hit the court.
“Basketball cheer is very different from football cheer,” Ventrice said. “It is much more fast-paced and energetic. Being so much closer to the game and the crowd, it’s much more exciting and you are able to feel like you're part of the game itself.”
Their main goal this season is to encourage the crowd to maintain that fiery school spirit with each and every cheer and routine.
“We hope to keep the crowd cheering on our Basketball Leopards,” Ventrice explained. “We want to keep the energy going in the gym and support our Lady Leopards and Leopards from tip off to the final buzzer.”
As they kicked their season off in support of their teams at East Hall, it seems that they are achieving their goal, as the away crowd cheered the loudest for their Leopards with each stomp and clap from the cheerleaders.
The Lady Leopards Cheer squad will return with the team to Jackson County High School as they face off against the Panthers on Tuesday, Nov. 15th. On Friday, Nov. 18, the cheerleaders will be rallying the crowd at home as the Leopards go against East Hall in another matchup, followed with another appearance at Chestatee High School for the Sandy’s Spiel Tip Off Classic on Saturday, Nov. 19.
(0) comments
