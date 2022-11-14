The Lady Leopards cheer squad has moved from the sidelines of the football field to the baseline of the basketball court to cheer on the Leopards basketball teams as they face off against familiar rivals and new opponents for a fighting chance at the region and state playoff championship.

While the roar of the Leopards crowd is strong, the cheerleaders’ pounding feet and determined shouts provide the fuel for their school spirit, encouraging both the spectators and the basketball players to play their hardest until the last buzzer sounds.

