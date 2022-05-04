Both girls and boys tennis ended their season this past week when they faced Jeff Davis.
Coach Natasha Savage stated that even though the team fell short of their past successes, she was very proud of how both teams played.
"I feel that our tennis season was very successful," she said. "Our kids fought hard until the end. I never had to coach effort. I am so proud of all of these kids despite the outcome. Their attitudes are infectious. They are driven, competitive and resilient."
She added, "Headed into the tournament, the boys' teams were the third seed going into the region tournament and came out as region runner-ups and second seed. In the sweet 16, Martin (Suggs)won his match. Both of our doubles teams were in a battle to the very end. Lane Seahorn and Lane Hopper split sets and were in a third. The one double lost their first set in a close match-up. They were down 0-4 in the second set and came back to go up 6,5. Unfortunately, they ended up in a tie-break situation at 6,6. They fought hard to the very end."
As for the girls, she said, "The girl's match was also very close. Carlie Butler and Aydan Gaither won their match at one doubles. Addison Hoard was in a battle at one singles."
