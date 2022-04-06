The Banks County High School tennis team had a busy week with matches against Riverside, East Jackson, and hosting Senior Night.
The boy's team faced a competitive Riverside Military Academy on Tuesday. Mason Bond, Martin Suggs, and Sean Presley faced the tough Riverside opponents and fell to Riverside. In doubles, Cooper White/Luke Edwards were the sole winner. Conner McCall/Lane Seahorn also participated.
On Tuesday, the team celebrated Senior Night by honoring seniors Abbey Bonds, Amber Morris, Kaelin Kuhn, Martin Suggs, Luke Edwards, Lane Hopper, and Sean Presley.
Coach Natasha Savage said of her seniors, "I am so proud of these seniors. Every year, our seniors come out and give everything they have. This year is no exception. We have a great program, with great parents and community support."
The results from the East Jackson match for the girl's team include wins from Addison Hoard, Morris, Bonds (singles), Nevaeh Appel/Carley Segars (doubles).
For the boys, Sean Presley beat his opponent in two sets with scores of 6-1 and 6-2.
Coach Savage stated that her teams were in an excellent position to be top contenders for region champs.
"We have had several players that have emerged this season, including Abbey Bonds, Aydan Gaither, Sean Presley, and Cooper White," he said. "Our veteran players have also stepped up and won some key matches. Abbey played doubles for us last year. She has taken on a different role in the three singles position. Sean has played both doubles and singles this year. He does anything that is asked of him without hesitation. Sean is confident and athletic. He can get to difficult shots and make a play with ease. Aydan started the season a little late, coming off an ankle injury. However, she has emerged as a leader in a varsity doubles position this year."
Cooper is new to tennis.
"However, he has shown significant improvement," the coach said. "He has worked his way into a varsity doubles position. He is an analytical player and can work through adversity."
Next week, the team heads into spring break and will start region playoffs when they return. The region tournament will be on April 12 at Rabun County.
