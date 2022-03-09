Both girls and boys Banks County tennis teams faced East Hall and Commerce last week at the home of the Leopards.
EAST HALL
Banks won matches against East Hall with scores of 3-2 Girls and 5-0 Boys.
Girls winners included singles Amber Morris, doubles Kaelin Kuhn/Aydan Gaither, and Allaryce Appel/Nevaeh Appel
Boys swept East Hall with both singles and doubles. Mason Bond, Martin Suggs, and Luke Edwards won in the singles. In doubles, Cooper White/Sean Presley and Conner McCall/Lane Seahorn emerged as winners.
COMMERCE
Girls lost 2-3; Boys won 4-1.
Hoard was the sole winner for the singles division. The Appel duo won with scores of 7-5 in both sets.
Mason Bonds and Luke Edwards won in singles for the boys, Presley White and Seahorn/McCall won their double sets.
Coach Natasha Savage is optimistic about the season.
“We are working hard at getting more consistent," she said. "I couldn’t ask for a better group of kids. They get along so well and are always willing to step in and fill any gaps. They are genuinely great kids.".
The tennis team will see Elbert on March 8 and Rabun on March 15.
(0) comments
