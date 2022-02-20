This past week, the Banks County High School tennis faced two challenging opponents and North Hall and Jefferson.
NORTH HALL
Both boys and girls teams lost to North Hall, with the solo win coming from Luke Edwards. Edwards beat North Hall's opponent with sets of 3-6 and 6-4.
JEFFERSON
The Lady Leopards almost completely swept Jefferson in both singles and doubles competition. Singles Amber Morris, Abbey Bonds, Carlie Butler, and doubles Kaelin Kuhn/Allaryce Appell emerged as the match winners.
For the boys, doubles Sean Presley/Cooper White finished with wins and sets of 6-3, 4-6, and 12-10.
The team is busy this week and will travel to Tallulah Falls and Lumpkin County on February 21 and 24. Region play will begin on March 10 against region rival Elbert.
