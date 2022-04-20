After a very successful season, the Banks County High School tennis program emerged as 8AA Region Runner Ups.
Coach Natasha Savage stated the teams are playing really well. She adds that newcomers Lane Hopper and Carley Segars have stepped up to help secure team wins.
“Hopper and Segars have really stepped up and are playing very well," the coach said. "All of our athletes played hard at the region tournament. The boys went in as third seed and beat a very good Rabun County team where we split matches this year. That win put us in the championship match. Our girls fought hard against Rabun County as well. They had beaten us two times this year with a score of 1-4. Our girls competed extremely well against Rabun. The final score was 2-4, but all matches were extremely close."
The girls will play on April 19 at 4 p.m. and face Elite Scholars. The Boys play on April 20 at 10 a.m. against Washington High School. Both games will be held at the Leopard courts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.