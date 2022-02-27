The tennis teams traveled to Tallulah Falls and Lumpkin this past week and will play in region competition on March 10. Before the first region match, the team will also face opponents East Hall, Commerce and Habersham.
The team faced Tallulah Falls this past week, but rain forced the match to end. The team then traveled to Lumpkin and met a very competitive team.
Coach Natasha Savage stated that Lumpkin was a very tough match, and she thought the team competed well.
“We played well but just came up short," she said. "Abbey Bonds (Player of the Week) won her match in straight sets. It opened our eyes to things we need to work on to get ready for region play in a couple of weeks. We have played several tough teams early in preparation for a challenging region season."
The team will also see the addition of several players due to wrestling and basketball seasons ending, which will give them an additional advantage headed into the week.
The teams will face East Hall this week on Monday and Commerce on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.