This past week, the Banks County High School tennis team began its season with matches against Johnson and West Hall. Both girls and boys teams faced Johnson on February 8.
Senior Abbey Bonds were the sole winner for the girls. Her set scores were 6-2 and 7-5.
Luke Edwards, Doubles Conner McCall/Lane Seahorn, and Cooper White/Tristan Eklund helped the boys emerge to earn their first season win.
The team faced West Hall on February 10 and swept with both wins for the girls and boys.
Senior Amber Morris won for the girls with a set of 6-0, 6-0. Bonds picked up her second win with a set of 6-0, 6-2, and Carlie Butler won with a set of 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles Kaelin Kuhn/ Allaryce Appell, Lexie Koochel,/Emily Hill also picked up their first win of the season.
For the boys, Sean Pressley won with a set of 7-5, 6-3. Edwards picked up his second win with a set of 6-2, 6-3. Doubles McCall/Seahorn and White/Eklund also gained their second win.
Coach Natasha Savage stated that the team had a pretty good week.
“We played our first match against a much improved Johnson team," Savage said. "I think we were a little nervous going into the match. Our boys pulled out a win. I think we played on Thursday with more confidence. I am excited about what I saw on the courts this week."
The team faces North Hall and Jefferson this week. Both matches are away. The next home match is on February 28 against East Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.