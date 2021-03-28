The Banks County High School girls and boys tennis have proven to be an unstoppable duo on the courts this season and have remained in first place for Region 8AA all season.
GIRLS
Girls players Chloe Smith, Jaden Hoard, Addison Hoard and doubles Amber Morris/Aspen Davis and Channing Boswell/Abbey Bonds have not only beaten their opponents but also held their opponents to a scoreless match.
The girls beat both Elbert County and North Hall 5-0 this past week.
BOYS
The boys are also producing some outstanding scores and beat Elbert County 4-1, with wins from players Ronnie Jones, Martin Suggs and doubles Chase Hatcher/Sean Presley and Luke Edwards/Conner McCall.
The team played against North Hall and finished with a score of 3-2. Singles Jones and Suggs again produced a big win for the team and doubles Hatcher and Presley.
Head coach Natasha Savage said of the teams, “Both teams are playing solid tennis right now. I am so proud of the way this team is playing right now. They have matured in their play this season. Some have them have been in battles and have had to win in tie-breakers. They have handled that pressure and persevered through the process.”
The teams will face Rabun to finish the region on March 30.
