Both girls and boys tennis teams were undefeated this past week against Habersham and Rabun. The combined duo only had one lost match between them.
The girls defeated Habersham 4-1, the boys 5-0. Both teams also defeated region rival Rabun, with a score of 5-0.
Singles girls: Chloe Smith, Jaden Hoard and Addison Hoard again remained perfect on the court and have led the team into the #1 spot for Region 8AA.
Doubles girls: Amber Morris/Aspen Davis also finished the week at 2-0. Bailey Turpin/Abbey Bonds,/Channing Boswell finished at 1-1.
Single boys: Pierce Martin, Ronnie Jones and Martin Suggs continued the dominating reign of being undefeated for the week with a 2-0 record.
Doubles boys: Chase Hatcher/Sean Presley and Luke Edwards/Conner McCall also finished the week at 2-0.
Tennis will resume on March 23 at Leopard Court.
