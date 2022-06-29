The Commerce Tiger Sharks qualified for state in 13 relay events and 26 individual events. CTS placed fourth overall at the district swim meet. The girls came in third and the boys came in fourth.
State qualifiers:
8u girls
Caroline Baxter, first, 50-yard freestyle (46.64); third, 25-yard freestyle (19.63)
Cece Eason, first, 25-yard freestyle (18.11); second, 100 IM (1:54.11); 1st, 25-yard butterfly (22.80)
Presleigh Smith, first, 25-yard breaststroke (24.63); first, 100 IM (1:53.30); second, 25-yard butterfly (23.37)
Caroline Flint, first, 25-yard backstroke (24.73); third, 100 IM (2:14.01)
8u boys
Mac Eason, third, 50-yard freestyle (50.23)
Bryson New, third, 25-yard breaststroke (27.84); first, 100 IM (1:57.33); second, 25-yard butterfly (22.34)
8u relays
Girl’s medley relay (Caroline Flint, Presleigh Smith, Cece Eason and Caroline Baxter), first (1:29.29)
Boy’s medley relay (Briggs Sharpton, Mac Eason, Bryson New and Mack McKinney), second (1:49.48)
Girl’s freestyle relay a-team (Caroline Baxter, Presleigh Smith, Caroline Flint and Cece Eason), first (1:20.70)
Girl’s freestyle relay b-team (Ellie Tiller, Kelsey Cannon, Blakely Albright and Hudsyn Lee), third (1:48.54)
Boy’s Medley relay (Briggs Sharpton, Mac Eason, Bryson New and Mack McKinney), second (1:49.48)
10u girls
Tessa Eason, third, 25-yard freestyle (14.78); first, 25-yard breaststroke (19.56)
Brynn Sharpton, third, 25-yard butterfly (16.54); third, 100 IM (1:34.93)
10u boys
Colby Chester, second, 25-yard freestyle (14.88)
10u relays
Girl’s medley relay (Katie Mae Flint, Tessa Eason, Brynn Sharpton and Molly Jewell Farmer), third (1:22.18)
Girls freestyle relay (Tessa Eason, Katie Mae Flint, Brynn Sharpton and Pippa Fouche), third (1:16.44)
12u relays
Girls medley relay (Rylee Ashton, Stacey McKinney, Madalyn Sears and Jordyn Williams), third (2:46.5)
Girls freestyle relay (Stacey McKinney, Jordyn Williams, Rylee Ashton and Madalyn Sears), third (2:19.37)
14u girls
Courtney Cameron, first, 100 IM (1:11.46); first, 50-yard breaststroke (34.65)
14u boys
Reed Cassidy, second, 50-yard freestyle (25.86); second, 50-yard butterfly (30.07); first, 100-yard freestyle (1:00.11)
14u relays
Mixed medley relay (Courtney Cameron, Gavan Welchel, Lilianna Sears and Draven Huntsinger), second (2:39.67)
Mixed freestyle relay (Courtney Cameron, Draven Huntsinger, Gavan Welchel and Lilianna Sears), second (2:16.36)
18u boys
Jack Friedman, third, 50-yard freestyle (23.83); third, 50-yard backstroke (28.52)
18u relays
Boy’s medley relay (Reed Cassidy, Drew Cameron, Jack Friedman and Cooper Moulton), first (2:04.44)
Boy’s freestyle relay (Reed Cassidy, Cooper moulton, Drew Cameron and Jack Friedman), third (1:56.26)
