The Commerce Tiger Sharks wrapped up their 2022 summer swim season Saturday, July 23 at the GRPA Class "C" State Swim Meet in Tifton, GA. The 33 swimmers finished as state runner-up, behind Appling County (who brought 75 swimmers). The 14 CTS boys finished only 45 points behind 27 Appling County boys. The 19 CTS girls finished 480 points behind the 48 Appling girls.

Three different Tiger Sharks, Courtney Cameron (14), Colby Chester (10) and Cece Eason (8) won gold in all three of their individual events. Reese Cassidy (14), Tessa Eason (10),

