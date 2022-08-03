The Commerce Tiger Sharks wrapped up their 2022 summer swim season Saturday, July 23 at the GRPA Class "C" State Swim Meet in Tifton, GA. The 33 swimmers finished as state runner-up, behind Appling County (who brought 75 swimmers). The 14 CTS boys finished only 45 points behind 27 Appling County boys. The 19 CTS girls finished 480 points behind the 48 Appling girls.
Three different Tiger Sharks, Courtney Cameron (14), Colby Chester (10) and Cece Eason (8) won gold in all three of their individual events. Reese Cassidy (14), Tessa Eason (10),
and Jack Friedman (18) won gold in two individual events, while Bryson New (8), Mady Sears (12), Presleigh Smith (8) and Owen Wilbanks (9) each won gold in one individual event.
Overall, CTS brought home 28 state championships which was the most of any team, 19 individual state champions and nine relay state championships. They also won 18 silver medals and 10 bronze medals.
Cece Eason (25-yard freestyle, 100-yard individual medley and 25-yard butterfly)
Presleigh Smith (25-yard breaststroke)
100-yard medley relay (Caroline Baxter, Cece Eason, Caroline Flint and Presleigh Smith)
100-yard freestyle relay (Caroline Baxter, Cece Eason, Caroline Flint and Presleigh Smith).
Bryson New, 100-yard individual medley
Tessa Eason (25-yard freestyle, 25-yard breaststroke)
100-yard medley relay (Tessa Eason, Molly Jewell Farmer, Katie Mae Flint and Brynn Sharpton).
Colby Chester (25-yard freestyle, 100-yard individual medley and 25-yard backstroke)
Owen Wilbanks (25-yard butterfly)
100-yard medley relay (Collin Baxter, Ethan Cannon, Colby Chester and Owen Wilbanks)
100-yard freestyle relay (Collin Baxter, Ethan Cannon, Colby Chester and Owen Wilbanks)
Mady Sears (50-yard breaststroke)
200-yard medley relay (Rylee Ashton, Stacey McKinney, Mady Sears and Jordyn Williams)
200-yard freestyle relay (Rylee Ashton, Stacey McKinney, Mady Sears and Jordyn Williams)
Courtney Cameron (50-yard breaststroke, 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard backstroke)
Reed Cassidy (50-yard freestyle and 50-yard butterfly)
Jack Friedman (50-yard freestyle and 50-yard backstroke)
200-yard medley relay (Drew Cameron, Reed Cassidy, Jack Friedman and Cooper Moulton)
200-yard freestyle relay (Drew Cameron, Reed Cassidy, Jack Friedman and Cooper
Caroline Baxter (50-yard freestyle)
Presleigh Smith (100-yard individual medley)
Bryson New (25-yard butterfly)
100-yard medley relay (Mac Eason, Mack McKinney, Bryson New and Briggs Sharpton)
100-yard freestyle really (Mac Eason, Mack McKinney, Bryson New and Briggs Sharpton)
Brynn Sharpton (25-yard freestyle, 100-yard individual medley and 25-yard butterfly)
100-yard freestyle relay (Tessa Eason, Katie Mae Flint, Pippa Fouhce and Brynn Sharpton)
Owen Wilbanks (100-yard individual medley)
Stacey McKinney (50-yard breaststroke)
Mady Sears (50-yard freestyle and 100-yard individual medley)
Lily Sears (100-yard individual medley)
Reed Cassidy (100-yard freestyle)
Cooper Moulton (50-yard breaststroke)
200-yard mixed medley relay (Courtney Cameron, Draven Huntsinger, Lily Sears and Gaven Welchel)
Jack Friedman (50-yard butterfly)
Tiger sharks who brought home bronze metals from the state meet include:
Blakely Allbright (25-yard backstroke)
Caroline Baxter (25-yard freestyle)
Bryson New (25-yard breaststroke)
Collin Baxter (25-yard butterfly)
Rylee Ashton (100-yard freestyle)
Stacey McKinney (100-yard individual medley)
Lily Sears (50-yard butterfly)
Cooper Moulton (50-yard backstroke)
200-yard freestyle relay (Courtney Cameron, Draven Huntsinger, Lily Sears and Gaven Welchel).
