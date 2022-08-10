After placing first in the region and making it to the Sweet 16 playoffs last season, the
Lady Leopards softball team is back on the field and ready to blaze another trail to Columbus.
Coach Derrick Davis is entering his first full year as head softball coach, along with his
title as head baseball coach, alongside assistant coaches Dylan Charles, McKenzie Rogers, and
Laurrie Wilber
“We’re very senior-heavy this year, very experience-heavy, and our players are
self-motivated hard-workers,” Davis said with his gaze focused almost always on the field.
Last season, the team did not have any senior leadership, which is in stark contrast this
year, as the team boasts nine seniors out of 16 players overall: Shelby Speed (C, 1B), Alexus
Humphries (2B), Kylee Brooks (SS, C), Jodie Hood (3B, C), Jacy Ayers (P, OF), Lindsey
Crawford (P, UTIL), Marysa Rylee (OF), Kynlee Griffin (OF), and Laken Brown (OF).
While his eyes are on the field, Davis’s thoughts are on the season ahead.
“I think we have a good shot of making a deep run this year if we stay healthy,” Davis
said. “We have quality leadership and quality athletes. That’s what we’re going to need to get to
Columbus again this season.”
Last season saw a change in coaching staff, making Davis the new head coach in the
middle of the season. Along with his team, he has seen his own share of obstacles as the coach
for both the softball and baseball program.
“I’ve had to become more than a coach when I became head coach of the program,”
Davis explained. “I had to become a learner and an observer, as well. I had to figure out what
this team needed from me, and I’m trying to become a better coach from that.”
With a new team comes a new roster of players, those of whom Davis seem most proud
of.
“You don’t have to push these players,” Davis smiled. “We’re never satisfied, and we’re
aiming to play up to our level every game. Another thing is they’re as close friends as they are
teammates. They push each other to be their best both on and off the field.”
The Lady Leopards face some tough competitors this year, some of which are new
competitors in the Region 8AA. However, the team appears ready to step up to the plate and take
a swing at the challenge.
“We’re looking forward to every game,” Davis said. “And if the team works hard and
plays hard, everything else will fall into place. We may have a pretty tough schedule this season,
but the game’s not over until 21 outs are done.”
You can catch the Lady Leopards Softball team playing against Commerce on Thursday,
Aug. 11, at home and on Monday, Aug. 15, against Franklin County.
SCHEDULE
● AUG. 5 - Hawk Invitational @ Mill Creek (Hebron Christian Academy and Mill Creek)
● AUG. 10 - White County
● AUG. 11 - Commerce
● AUG. 15 - @ Franklin County
● AUG. 17 - @ Stephens County
● AUG. 20 - @ Wesleyan
● AUG. 20 - Chamblee
● AUG. 22 - Stephens County
● AUG. 24 - Franklin County
● AUG. 26 - Titan Classic (North Oconee and Pace Academy)
● AUG. 30 - @ Commerce
● SEPT. 1 - Rabun County
● SEPT. 6 - Athens Christian Academy
● SEPT. 8 - @ Union County (Region)
● SEPT. 13 - @ Providence Christian Academy (Region)
● SEPT. 15 - East Jackson (Region)
● SEPT. 20 - Union County (Region)
● SEPT. 24 - @ East Hall (Region)
● SEPT. 27 - @ Providence Christian Academy (Region)
● SEPT. 29 - @ East Jackson (Region)
● OCT. 4 - @ Union County (Region)
● OCT. 6 - Providence Christian Academy (Region)
● OCT. 11 - East Jackson (Region)
