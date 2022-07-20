The Jefferson Sea Dragons sent 44 swimmers to Moultrie over the weekend. The Sea Dragons qualified in 58 individual events and 20 relays. Overall the Sea Dragons won 22 state titles. 14 of those titles were in individual events and six relay titles. Jefferson now holds 11 state records for GRPA on the books. They also broke four state records in four relay events.

