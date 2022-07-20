The Jefferson Sea Dragons sent 44 swimmers to Moultrie over the weekend. The Sea Dragons qualified in 58 individual events and 20 relays. Overall the Sea Dragons won 22 state titles. 14 of those titles were in individual events and six relay titles. Jefferson now holds 11 state records for GRPA on the books. They also broke four state records in four relay events.
The breakdown goes:
22 state titles, 13 second places, 14 third places, four fourth places, three fifth places, three sixth place, five seventh places, one eighth place and three ninth places. All swimmers that made the trip to Moultrie made it on the the podium and top eight in an event
The team placed second overall behind Douglas County. The Sea Dragons did beat their rival Oconee County.
14u Ansley Nunnally and 8u Miles Miller led the team. Nunnally won three individual titles and two relay titles while breaking two state records in her relays. She now holds 8 state records. 8u Miles Miller led the boys with three individual state titles.
The 11-12 Mixed Relay broke the 200 medley relay state record by over three seconds and earned the title. Those swimmers were: Briley Smith, Sophia Burns, Will Nunnally and Levi Johnson
The 11-12 Mixed relay with Leila Yang, Briley Smith, Will Nunnally and Levi Johnson broke the 200 free state record and won the title.
The 15-18 Mixed relays of Ansley Nunnally, Kate Dunagan, Justin Duke and Brandon Hailey broke two state records in the 200 medley and 200 free relays. In the medley this team broke the record by over five seconds.
Other State titles include:
The 9-10 girls 100 free and 100 medley relays of Sawyer Cain, Spencer Cain, Jillian Mundy and Avery Sheridan
The 9-10 Mixed relay won the 100 Medley relay with Khloe Vaughn, Carter Varnedoe, Jaxon Santos and AJ Pellatte
The 11-12 Girls 200 medley relay won with Kerrigan Vaughn, Blakely Hawk, Leila Yang and Emery Whetstone
Jillian Mundy- 100 IM and 25 fly
Spencer Cain- 25 breast
Sawyer Cain- 25 back
Blakely Hawk- 50 breast
Kerrigan Vaughn- 50 back
Ansley Nunnally-100 free, 50 free and 50 fly
Kate Dunagan-100 free and 50 free
Miles Miller- 50 free, 25 breast, 25 fly
Other great performances include:
8u girls:
Kaitlyn Vargas- sixth in 25 fly
Lexi Betadenilli- second 25 back and fourth 25 free
Kathryn Williams- eighth 50 free and ninth 25 breast
Ella Glessner-seventh 25 free
Meet the 7-8 girls and boys relays that both took Silver in each relay.
7-8 girls- Elma Glessner, Kathryn Williams, Lexi Bernadelli and Kaitlyn Vargas
7-8 boys- Ben Drury, Miles Miller, Braden Terry and Levi Miller
10u girls:
Carter Varnedoe- seventh 25 breast and third in free relay
Sawyer Cain- second 50 free and second 25 fly
Spencer Cain-second 25 free and second 100 IM
Jillian Mundy- third 25 free
The 10u mixed free relay placed third with Khloe Vaughn, Jaxon Santos, AJ Pellatte and Carter Varnedoe.
12u:
Blakely Hawk- third 100 free and second 100 IM
Kerrigan Baughn- third 50 free and third 50 fly
Leila Yang- third in 50 back
Sophia Burns- fourth 100 free, third 50 breast and third 100 IM
Will Nunnally- second 50 fly and third 100 IM
Blake Hall- third 50 breast and ninth 50 fly
Levi Johnson- fourth 100 free and seventh 50 free
The 11-12 boys relay team took third in their medley relay and fifth in the free relay.
Those teams consisted of James Patterson, Evan Miller, Landon Lord and Parker Newell.
14u:
Sophie Johnson- sixth 50 back
Kole Allen- eighth 50 back and ninth 50 fly
Lane Bell- 12th 50 breast
The 13-14 boys relay consisting of Kole Allen, Lane Bell, Blake Hall and Wyatt Dunagan took fifth in the 200 medley relay and seventh in the 200 free relay.
15-18:
Aubree Behers took sixth in 50 breast
Lauren Hailey seventh in 50 fly
Justin Duke: second 100 free, second 100 IM and fourth 50 breast
Brandon Hailey- fifth 100 IM and fifth 50 breast
The 15-18 mixed relay of Sophie Johnson, Eben Mundy, Decator Dunagan and Adie Pruett took third in the 200 medley relay.
The 15-18 mixed relay of Lauren Hailey, Garrett Isaacs, Decator Dunagan and Adie Pruett took third in the 200 free relay.
“I am so proud of these swimmers. We really made a name for ourselves in swimming in Georgia. Many coaches and parents of other teams were constantly coming to me telling me how much amazing talent our team has. I am so blessed to be their coach and to be part of such a great team,” Nunnally expressed.
