The Sea Dragons competed in the 2022 NGSL Championships this past weekend at Francis Meadows in Gainesville. We had tough competition among county teams from Gainesville, Gwinnett, Cumming, Winder, Lumpkin, Dawson, Banks and others. “We are just a City team but always make our presence known among the others,” Nunnally stated. According to Nunnally, the Sea Dragons had a successful run at the swim meet with personal bests, wins and overall winners. The team took 2nd place overall in League. Each swimmer could participate in four events and two relays. Overall winners won based on their combined individual point scores. The overall winners consisted of:
6u boys Samuel Heller took 3rd overall
8u boys Miles Miller took 1st overall
10u girls Sawyer Cain took 1st overall
10u girls Jillian Mundy took 2nd overall
12u girls Kerrigan vaughn took 2nd overall
12u girls Blakely Hawk took 3rd overall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.