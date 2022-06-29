The Sea Dragons had a successful season. According to Nunnally, everyone made great progress and improved in their strokes and times. The Sea Dragon women won district and the men placed second. With combined overall scores the Jefferson Sea Dragons won the entire meet.
Last week the Sea Dragons competed in the District 7 swim meet. Out of the 140 swimmers on the team 48 of them competed in the district swim meet. Among those 48, 44 of them will move on to the Class B GRPA state meet in Moultrie July 15-16. These swimmers qualified in 20 relays and 56 individual events.
“We have many possible state champions on our roster along with possible state title relays. 8u Miles Miller looks to be able to possibly bring home 3 titles for our young boys and 18u veterans Justin Duke and Brandon Hailey should show great performances,” Nunnally expressed.
According to Nunnally, over 20 time state champion 14u Ansley Nunnally, who also holds seven state records, is looking to bring home a possibility of five more titles and set five more state records if all goes well. Along with Ansley, 18u Kate Dunagan, 12u Kerrigan Vaughn and 10u Sawyer Cain and Jillian Mundy should also bring home some titles and great showings.
The 18u Mixed medley and free relays consisting of Ansley Nunnally, Kate Dunagan, Brandon Hailey and Justin Duke are looking to break the state record in both of these relays. They broke the record at District, but it will not count until broken at the state meet.
“I foresee Jefferson bringing home a possible 20 plus state titles. We have a strong and excited team. I look forward to the upcoming weeks of practice and watching these swimmers make goals and get prepared to show out at the state meet,” Nunnally explained.
State qualifiers include:
8u girls
Kathryn Willaims, third, 50-yard freestyle (52.37); third, 25-yard breaststroke (49.47)
Lexi Berardinelli, second, 25-yard freestyle (19.24); third, 25-yard butterfly (25.29)
8u boys
Miles Miller, first, 50-yard freestyle (37.12); first, 25-yard butterfly (19.22)
Levi Miller, third 25-yard freestyle (21.35)
8u relays
Girl’s medley relay (Lexi Berardinelli, Ella Glessner, Kaitlyn Vargas and Kathryn Williams), second (2:05.06)
Boy’s medley relay (Levi Miller, Miles Miller, Benjamin Drury and Braden Terry), first (1:45.06)
Girl’s freestyle relay (Kathryn Williams, Ella Glessner, Kaitlyn Vargas and Lexi Berardinelli), second (1:40.91)
Boy’s freestyle relay (Levi Miller, Braden Terry, Benjamin Drury and Miles Miller), first (1:25.12)
10u girls
Sawyer Cain, second, 50-yard freestyle (33.74); second, 25-yard butterfly (16.21); second, 25-yard backstroke (18.65)
Jillian Mundy, first 25-yard free (14.32); first, 25-yard butterfly (15.38); first, 100-yard IM (1:25.80)
Spencer Cain, second, 25-yard breaststroke (20.58); second, 100-yard IM (1:28.89)
10u relays
Girl’s medley relay (Sawyer Cain, Spencer Cain, Jillian Mundy and Avery Sheridan), first (1:11.89)
Mixed medley relay (AJ Palette, Carter Varnedoe, Jaxon Santos and Khloe Vaughn), second (1:19.26)
Girl’s freestyle relay (Jillian Mundy, Avery Sheridan, Sawyer Cain and Drew Kulpers), first (1:04.17)
Mixed freestyle relay (Jaxon Santos, AJ Palette, Carter Varnedoe and Khloe Vaughn), second (1:08.33)
12u girls
Blakely Hawk, second, 100-yard freestyle (1:06.97); first, 50-yard breaststroke (35.64); second, 100-yard IM (1:13.47)
Sofia Burns, third, 100-yard freestyle (1:07.21); third, 100-yard IM (1:14. 97); third, 50-yard breaststroke (38.30)
Kerrigan Vaughn, second, 50-yard freestyle (29.05); second, 50-yard butterfly (32.19); first, 50-yard backstroke (32.60)
Leila Yang, third, 50-yard backstroke (35.27)
12u boys
Levi Johnson, second, 100-yard freestyle (1:02.59); third, 50-yard freestyle (29.09); third, 50-yard backstroke (37.94)
Blake Hall, third, 50-yard breaststroke (41.08)
Will Nunnally, first, 50-yard butterfly (32:09)
12u relays
Girl’s medley relay (Kerrigan Vaughn Blakely Hawk, Leila Yang and Emery Whetstone), first (2:13.45)
Boy’s medley relay (Parker Newell, James Patterson, Landon Lord and Evan Miller), second (2:49.81)
Mixed medley relay (Briley Smith, Sofia Burns, Will Nunnally and Levi Johnson), first (2:15.74)
Girl’s freestyle relay (Sofia Burns, Emery Whetstone, Blakely Hawk and Kerrigan Vaughn), first (2:02.70)
Boy’s freestyle relay (Evan Miller, James Patterson, Parker Newell and Landon Lord), second (2:28.12)
Mixed freestyle relay (Leila Yang, Will Nunnally, Briley Smith and Levi Johnson), first (2:01.15)
14u girls
Ansley Nunnally, first, 100-yard freestyle (58.17); first, 50-yard freestyle (26.67); first, 50-yard butterfly (28.87)
Sophia Johnson, third, 50-yard backstroke (32.91)
14u boys
Kole Allen, second, 50-yard backstroke (37.84)
14u relays
Boy’s medley relay (Wyatt Dunagan, Blake Hall, Kole Allen and Lane Bell), second (2:31.37)
Boy’s freestyle relay (Blake Hall, Wyatt Dunagan, Lane Bell and Kole Allen), second (2:12.64)
18u girls
Kate Dunagan, first, 100-yard freestyle (55.82); first, 50-yard freestyle (26.08); first, 50-yard backstroke (30.41)
Aubree Behers, second, 50-yard breaststroke (39.99)
Lauren Hailey, third, 50-yard butterfly (32.47)
18u boys
Justin Duke, second, 100-yard freestyle (51.74); second, 50-yard breaststroke (29.94); second, 50-yard backstroke (26.73)
Brandon Hailey, second, 50-yard breaststroke (29.94); third, 100-yard IM (1:01.06)
18u relays
Mixed Medley relay a-team (Justin Duke, Brandon Hailey, Ansley Nunnally and Kate Dunagan), first (1:50.51)
Mixed medley relay b-team (Sophia Johnson, Eben Mundy, Decatur Dunagan and Adie Pruett), second (2:08.54)
Mixed freestyle relay a-team (Kate Dunagan, Ansley Nunnally, Justin Duke and Brandon Hailey), first (1:41.37
Mixed freestyle relay b-team (Garrett Isaacs, Adie Pruett, Lauren Hailey and Decator Dunagan), second (1:52.15)
