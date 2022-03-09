Track and field season got underway with multiple players taking first n their first competition of the season at North Oconee on Feb 26.
Buck Ledford, who is predicted to claim the state title this year, quickly established his presence and finished in first place for the 1600 Meter Run. Ledford also placed a strong second place finish in the 800 meter run with a time of 2.01.
Other track and field members that placed in the top 10 were Chase Stephens (800 meter run) with a fifth place finish and Pepper Davis also a fifth place finish in the 3200 meter run.
The 4x800 boys meter relay team placed second with a time of 8:53.78. The 4x100 relay team finished ninth with a time of 49.39.
The Lady Leopards track and field also made some noise as former state champion Shelby Speed placed first in the discus event. Speed is also predicted to gain the title again this season. Speed also placed seventh in the shot put event.
Mackayla Long placed fifth in the 3200 meter run, with Taylor Cochran close behind with an eighth place finish.
The 4x800 girls meter relay team placed fourth with a time of 12:48.04. The 4x100 meter relay team placed 10th with a time of 56:00 and the 4x200 placed eighth with a time of 2:04.32.
Coach David Siegler was equally impressed with the individual and team performances and is confident that as the season progresses, his team will show what they are capable of doing.
“I believe we have a strong group that has a group of really strong leaders," the coach said. "The team has tons of sophomore and freshman that will score plenty of points for us throughout the year and going forward."
The track and field team also traveled to East Jackson High School on March 1.
Top ten Results were as follows:
GIRLS
•100 Meter Dash: Cheyenne Mapp, second; Aubree Cole, fourth; Gracie Moore, sixth; and Emily Presley, 10th.
•200 Meter Dash: Madison Adams, second; Allison Murphy, third; Clelie Chamarre, fourth; Gracie Moore, eighth; and Briza Rojas, ninth.
•400 Meter Dash: Madison Adams, first; Lola Pruitt, second; Maggie Irvin, fourth; Aubrey Cole, fifth; Bethany Moon, sixth; Jennifer Navas-Rojas, eighth; Maria Lopez, ninth; and Briza Rojas, 10th.
•800 Meter Run: Camdyn Poole, first; Bonnie Sanchez-Rodriguez, second; Maggie Irvin, third; and Alyssa Ammons, sixth.
•1600 Meter Run: Makayla Long, second; Bonnie Sanchez-Rodriguez, third; and Taylor Cochran, fourth.
•100 Meter Hurdles: Kylee Brooks, third.
•300 Meter Hurdles: Kylee Brooks, third; and Alessandra Olivarez, fourth.
•4x100 relay team and 4x200 relay team, first.
•Long Jump: Jennifer Navas-Rojas, second; and Maria Lopez, fifth.
•Discus: Alexus Humphries, first.
BOYS
•100 Meter Dash: Bradley Lewis, fourth.
•200 Meter Dash: Bradley Lewis, third; Shane Roberts, fourth; Mason Sorrow, sixth; and Jakk Marlow, ninth.
•400 Meter Dash: Bray Williams, first; Brian Sears, fourth; and Crash Grogan, ninth.
•800 Meter Run: Chase Stephens, first.
•1600 Meter Run: Buck Ledford, first; Pepper Davis, second; Troy Loggins, third; Bryson Banister, sixth; and Alex McCain, eighth.
•3200 Meter Run: Henry Hughes, first.
•4X200 Meter Relay: First.
•4X400 Meter Relay: First.
•4X800 Meter Relay: First.
•High Jump: Ethan Boswell, third.
•Long Jump: Brian Sears, ninth.
•Pole Vault: Shane Roberts, sixth.
•Discus: Talmadge Wilkinson, second; Johnathon Shubert, fourth; and Dante Egizio 10th.
•Shot Put: Talmadge Wilkinson, fourth; Aubrey Allen, seventh; Eli Ward, ninth; and Dante Egizio, 10th.
